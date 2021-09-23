DHSE Kerala Announces HS First Year Equivalency Exam Results

DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency exam results announced

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the first year equivalency exam results. The Kerala first year HS equivalency exams were held in July 2021. To access the DHSE Kerala results HS first year equivalency exam, students will have to insert their roll numbers and dates of birth. The keralaresults.nic.in is hosting the DHSE HS equivalency exam July 2021 results.

Alert: Apply to top Colleges Accepting Applications. Click Here Recommended: Download Free E-book to Know about high paid salary courses after 12th. Click Here

Although the scorecards can be accessed online today, September 23, the marksheets and certificates supporting the online scorecards will be issued by the Directorate later. The date of release of original certificates will be intimidated to the students later.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

How To Check DHSE Kerala HS First Year Equivalency Exam Results

Step 1: Login to the official result website of Kerala results, keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'DHSE First Year Equivalency Exam - July 2021' link.

Step 3: Enter the exam roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Check and download the DHSE HS 1st year equivalency results