DHSE Kerala Announces HS First Year Equivalency Exam Results

To access the DHSE Kerala results HS first year equivalency exam, students will have to insert their roll numbers and dates of birth. The keralaresults.nic.in is hosting the DHSE HS equivalency exam July 2021 results.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 5:04 pm IST

DHSE Kerala 1st year equivalency exam results announced
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the first year equivalency exam results. The Kerala first year HS equivalency exams were held in July 2021. To access the DHSE Kerala results HS first year equivalency exam, students will have to insert their roll numbers and dates of birth. The keralaresults.nic.in is hosting the DHSE HS equivalency exam July 2021 results.

Although the scorecards can be accessed online today, September 23, the marksheets and certificates supporting the online scorecards will be issued by the Directorate later. The date of release of original certificates will be intimidated to the students later.

How To Check DHSE Kerala HS First Year Equivalency Exam Results

Step 1: Login to the official result website of Kerala results, keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'DHSE First Year Equivalency Exam - July 2021' link.

Step 3: Enter the exam roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Check and download the DHSE HS 1st year equivalency results

