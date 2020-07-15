Live
DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2020: Live Updates
Kerala +2 result will be declared today at 2 pm. Students can use their roll number and date to login to the result portal.
Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 7:40 am IST
Kerala +2 result will be declared today at 2 pm. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will declare the the result on the official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Students can use their roll number and date of birth to login to the result website. This year the results have been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The SSLC exam result was released on July 1.
Live updates
Kerala +2 result will be declared today at 2 pm. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will declare the the result on the official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Students can use their roll number and date of birth to login to the result website.
07:27 AM IST
July 15, 2020
Kerala +2 result 2020 websites
Kerala DHSE results will be released on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
07:22 AM IST
July 15, 2020
Kerala +2 result 2020 time
DHSE Kerala is expected to release the +2 result at 2 pm today.
Click here for more Education News
dhse kerala result