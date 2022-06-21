DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022 Today At Keralaresults.nic.in; Here's How To Check

How to check Kerala +2 result

DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022: The Kerala Board Plus Two (Class 12) result 2022 will be declared today, June 21 on the official websites-- keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. As per the schedule, the DHSE 12th result 2022 will be announced at 11 am. To check and download Kerala Class 12 board results, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth. Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Live

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022: Direct link



As many as 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 exam this year. The Class 12 Kerala Board exams were held from March 30 to April 22. To get a pass certificate from Kerala Board, the students have to score at least 33 per cent marks in 12th exams.

How To Check DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022

The DHSE Kerala 12th result can be checked following these simple steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Kerala Plus Two result 2022" link

Enter all the required details and click on submit

The Kerala 12th result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the DHSE Kerala 12th exam was 87.94 per cent, whereas, the overall pass percentage among the unaided students was recorded at 87.67 per cent.