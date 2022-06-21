DHSE Declares Kerala Plus Two Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 result declared, direct link here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Class 12 results have been announced today, June 21. The overall pass percentage this year is 83.87 per cent. The Kerala +2 result 2022 is available on the official result websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. To access the DHSE result 2022 Class 12, the login credentials including hall ticket numbers and dates of birth will be used. DHSE Kerala Result 2022 Class 12 LIVE

The Kerala board conducted the DHSE 12th Class exams between March 30 and April 22 across the state.

Kerala Class 12 Result Scorecard: Direct Link

Kerala 12th Result 2022: List Of Websites

Keralaresults.nic.in

Dhsekerala.gov.in

Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala.gov.in

Prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala HS Result 2022: How To Check