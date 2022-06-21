DHSE Declares Kerala Plus Two Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites
Kerala Plus 12th Result: The Kerala +2 result 2022 is available on the official result websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Class 12 results have been announced today, June 21. The overall pass percentage this year is 83.87 per cent. The Kerala +2 result 2022 is available on the official result websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. To access the DHSE result 2022 Class 12, the login credentials including hall ticket numbers and dates of birth will be used. DHSE Kerala Result 2022 Class 12 LIVE
The Kerala board conducted the DHSE 12th Class exams between March 30 and April 22 across the state.
Kerala Class 12 Result Scorecard: Direct Link
Kerala 12th Result 2022: List Of Websites
Keralaresults.nic.in
Dhsekerala.gov.in
Results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Kerala.gov.in
Prd.kerala.gov.in
Kerala HS Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit any of the official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the designated DHSE Kerala Plus two result 2022 link
- Enter Kerala 12th hall ticket numbers
- Submit and download the Kerala Plus Two result 2022 and take a printout for future reference