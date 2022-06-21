DHSE Declares Kerala 12th Result 2022; Details On SAY Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022: Details on SAY exam

DHSE Kerala 12th SAY Exam: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has declared the Kerala 10th result 2022 today, June 21. This year, a total of 83.87 per cent students cleared the DHSE Kerala Plus Two exam. The Kerala HSE 12th result is based on a nine-point grading system-- A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Those who score grade D or below have to appear for the SAY (Save A Year), or improvement exam.

SAY exam is conducted by the Kerala Board for students who could not pass the board exams. The improvement exam is conducted for Kerala higher secondary, vocational higher secondary, technical higher secondary and art higher secondary.

In the Kerala Class 12 board exam 2022, the girls have outperformed boys. The DHSE Plus 2 result 2022 is available on the official websites-- keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in

Apart from the official websites, the Kerala 12th HSE result 2022 will be available through SMS and mobile app. To get the Plus Two result 2022 via SMS, the students need to type ‘KERALA12 <registration number> and send it to 56263.

The Kerala 12th board results will also be available at Saphlam app. Students can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

The DHSE Kerala conducted the Plus 2 exams between March 30 and April 22 this year. A total of 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala 12th board exam 2022.