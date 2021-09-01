  • Home
  • Education
  • Dharmendra Pradhan Virtually Addresses 61st Foundation Day Of NCERT

Dharmendra Pradhan Virtually Addresses 61st Foundation Day Of NCERT

Addressing the meeting, Mr Pradhan appreciated NCERT’s efforts in improving the quality of education, his ministry said in a statement.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 1, 2021 6:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DMK Government Dissolves University Named After Jayalalithaa, AIADMK Stages Protest
ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam Day Instructions Released
Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Odisha CM's Mediation To Issue Marksheets To UG Students
Army Holds Tuition Classes For Children From Gujjar, Bakarwal Communities In Jammu And Kashmir
Haryana Government Assures All Possible Help To Afghan Students
OP Jindal University Announces Fellowships For Afghan Students
Dharmendra Pradhan Virtually Addresses 61st Foundation Day Of NCERT
NEP will turn India into a global knowledge superpower, the minister said in his address
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday virtually addressed the 61st Foundation Day of the National Council For Education Research and Training (NCERT). Ministers of State for Education Subhash Sarkar and Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, and senior officials of the Ministry and NCERT were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Pradhan appreciated NCERT’s efforts in improving the quality of education, his ministry said in a statement.

Mr Pradhan recognised NCERT’s milestones – from bringing out the National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF) for school education to the Alternative Academic Calendar during the COVID-19 pandemic – and said the council should gear up for bringing in massive transformation in education as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020.

NEP will turn India into a global knowledge superpower, the minister said.

MoS Education Subhash Sarkar pointed out the role of integration of vocational and academic education for achieving the roles of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India. The role of NCERT in implementation of NEP is indispensable, the minister said.

“The programme was attended online by all the faculty members, staff and other invitees of all the constituents of NCERT through Official Youtube channel. The entire programme was conducted with Covid appropriate protocol in place,” the Education Ministry said.

“The publication of NCERT titled ‘Dictionary of Sociology’ in three languages: English, Hindi and Urdu, explaining the terms in Sociology was formally released by the dignitaries,” it added.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Not Reopening On September 20, Varsity Refutes Fake Notice
Delhi University Not Reopening On September 20, Varsity Refutes Fake Notice
Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Primary Classes Reopen With Little Attendance
Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Primary Classes Reopen With Little Attendance
Bihar Class 11 Admission 2021: Last Date Extended
Bihar Class 11 Admission 2021: Last Date Extended
Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Status Of School Reopening Across Country
Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Status Of School Reopening Across Country
Prioritising Vaccination For Safe Reopening Of Schools: Education Ministry
Prioritising Vaccination For Safe Reopening Of Schools: Education Ministry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................