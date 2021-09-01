Dharmendra Pradhan Virtually Addresses 61st Foundation Day Of NCERT

NEP will turn India into a global knowledge superpower, the minister said in his address

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday virtually addressed the 61st Foundation Day of the National Council For Education Research and Training (NCERT). Ministers of State for Education Subhash Sarkar and Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, and senior officials of the Ministry and NCERT were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Pradhan appreciated NCERT’s efforts in improving the quality of education, his ministry said in a statement.

Mr Pradhan recognised NCERT’s milestones – from bringing out the National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF) for school education to the Alternative Academic Calendar during the COVID-19 pandemic – and said the council should gear up for bringing in massive transformation in education as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020.

NEP will turn India into a global knowledge superpower, the minister said.

MoS Education Subhash Sarkar pointed out the role of integration of vocational and academic education for achieving the roles of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India. The role of NCERT in implementation of NEP is indispensable, the minister said.

“The programme was attended online by all the faculty members, staff and other invitees of all the constituents of NCERT through Official Youtube channel. The entire programme was conducted with Covid appropriate protocol in place,” the Education Ministry said.

“The publication of NCERT titled ‘Dictionary of Sociology’ in three languages: English, Hindi and Urdu, explaining the terms in Sociology was formally released by the dignitaries,” it added.