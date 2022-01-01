Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Children Between 15 And 18 To Register On CoWIN, Get Vaccinated

Image credit: FILE Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged children between 15 to 18 years of age to register on CoWIN and appealed parents to ensure that the eligible ones get vaccinated. "We must not lower our guard and continue to follow COVID-appropriate protocols," the minister tweeted.

The registration process for vaccination of children started on Saturday (January 1) in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said children in the 15-18 age group could get their first round of Covid vaccines from January 3. He also announced booster shots for frontline and healthcare workers, as well as those over 60, said vaccinating kids - something other countries have already done - will help schools and students return to normal.

India gears up to start inoculation of the younger population.



"On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on CoWIN portal for immunisation of children against COVID-19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination," Mr Mandaviya tweeted using the hashtag 'SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine'.

Children in India will be vaccinated with one of two shots - either Bharat Biotech's double-dose Covaxin or Zydus Cadila's three-dose ZyCoV-D, both of which have been cleared for kids over 12. The drug controller has cleared Serum Institute's Novavax for trials on kids between seven and 11 years of age, and Biological E's Corbevax has been cleared for trials on children over five. Neither Novavax nor Corbevax have been cleared for use as yet.