Dharmendra Pradhan To Inaugurate IIT Guwahati's North-East Research Conclave 2022 On May 20

Image credit: PRO IIT Guwahati North-East Research Conclave 2022 will be held between May 20 and 22

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati held North-East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022 on Friday, May 20. The conclave will be inaugurated at 10:30 AM in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Hon'ble Minister of Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy. "The third edition of Assam Biotech Conclave 2022 will be conducted as a part of NERC 2022," the release read. The inaugural ceremony will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel.

The conclave will host around 3,000 eminent personalities from the eight NE states as well as other parts of India. "The North-East Research Conclave 2022 is being conducted to showcase the best Research and Development activities from all the educational and research institutions across the states of North-East India," the release read. The conclave will also seek to create a common interface for interaction of academia and industry in North- East India.

NERC 2022 will also work towards creating an environment conducive to development of local indigenous technologies and innovations, creating the scope and laying the foundation for entrepreneurship and to agglomerate a vast talent pool, for promotion of translational research. The conclave will offer the best platform for academia and industry to showcase their expertise, products, and technology innovations on mission mode.

Participants from various sectors such as industry, academia, start-ups, research councils, PSUs, laboratories, and technical institutes including schools and colleges of the North East region will take part in the two-day conclave will be concluded on May 22.