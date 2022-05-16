  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch Textbook On Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Today

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch Textbook On Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Today

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Minister of Education for State Subhas Sarkar will launch the textbook on Indian Knowledge System. The launch will be broadcast live from 4:30 pm on the AICTE Media YouTube Channel.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 16, 2022 12:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Extends Registration Deadline For DU PG Admission 2022; Check Details
Delhi University: Amit Shah To Be Chief Guest At DU Seminar On Swaraj
All Universities Should Provide Education From KG To PG: Haryana CM
Jamia Millia Islamia Revises Entrance Test Schedule, Exams To Commence From June 11
IIT Kharagpur Identifies Qualitative Aspects Of Shared Transport To School
IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub Collaborates With CISCE To Help Framing Curriculum In Robotics, AI
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch Textbook On Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Today
Dharmendra Pradhan, Subhas Sarkar will launch book on IKS today
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the textbook on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) today, May 16. Along with Mr Pradhan, the Minister of Education for State Subhas Sarkar will also be present during the launch of the Indian Knowledge System textbook. The launch will be broadcast live from 4:30 pm on the AICTE Media YouTube Channel. The IKS textbook has been written by B Mahadevan, IIM Bangalore professor in association with SVYASA, Bangalore and Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Ernakulam.

Sharing the YouTube link, Ministry of Education in a social media post said: “Today, Hon'ble Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching a book on Indian Knowledge System along with Dr Subhas Sarkar, Hon'ble MoS for Education from 4:30 PM onwards.”

The All India Council For Technical Education, or AICTE, had earlier invited institutes to nominate two to three faculty members along with 20 to 30 students from their colleges to participate in the launch event of the textbook today. There will be a special book-signing ceremony by Professor Mahadevan, AICTE said.

The textbook on IKS, AICTE in a statement earlier said, has been designed to be used as the primary reference material for teaching universal human values and Indian Knowledge System courses introduced by AICTE in its model curriculum.

AICTE introduced a mandatory course on lKS under its model curriculum in 2018. However, with no authentic textbook on IKS then, a project proposal on “Curriculum Development and Preparation of Textbook for a course on Indian Knowledge System” from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore was received through the Ministry of Education. The book on IKS has now been written by B Mahadevan, IIM Bangalore professor in association with SVYASA, Bangalore and Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Ernakulam.

Click here for more Education News
All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) Dharmendra Pradhan

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
INI CET College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top INIs
INI CET College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top INIs
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Business Studies Exam Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Sample Question
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Business Studies Exam Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Sample Question
NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply
NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply
NEET UG 2022: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till May 20; Here’s Direct Link To Apply
NEET UG 2022: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till May 20; Here’s Direct Link To Apply
IIT Gandhinagar Develops Framework To Reduce Damage To Power Transmission Systems During Cyclones
IIT Gandhinagar Develops Framework To Reduce Damage To Power Transmission Systems During Cyclones
.......................... Advertisement ..........................