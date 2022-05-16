Dharmendra Pradhan, Subhas Sarkar will launch book on IKS today

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the textbook on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) today, May 16. Along with Mr Pradhan, the Minister of Education for State Subhas Sarkar will also be present during the launch of the Indian Knowledge System textbook. The launch will be broadcast live from 4:30 pm on the AICTE Media YouTube Channel. The IKS textbook has been written by B Mahadevan, IIM Bangalore professor in association with SVYASA, Bangalore and Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Ernakulam.

Sharing the YouTube link, Ministry of Education in a social media post said: “Today, Hon'ble Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching a book on Indian Knowledge System along with Dr Subhas Sarkar, Hon'ble MoS for Education from 4:30 PM onwards.”

The All India Council For Technical Education, or AICTE, had earlier invited institutes to nominate two to three faculty members along with 20 to 30 students from their colleges to participate in the launch event of the textbook today. There will be a special book-signing ceremony by Professor Mahadevan, AICTE said.

The textbook on IKS, AICTE in a statement earlier said, has been designed to be used as the primary reference material for teaching universal human values and Indian Knowledge System courses introduced by AICTE in its model curriculum.

AICTE introduced a mandatory course on lKS under its model curriculum in 2018. However, with no authentic textbook on IKS then, a project proposal on “Curriculum Development and Preparation of Textbook for a course on Indian Knowledge System” from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore was received through the Ministry of Education. The book on IKS has now been written by B Mahadevan, IIM Bangalore professor in association with SVYASA, Bangalore and Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Ernakulam.