Dharmendra Pradhan To Start Process Of Public Consultation On NCF Tomorrow

NCF seeks to enable the integration of academic and vocational domains or components of learning and ensure flexibility and mobility between the two.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 18, 2022 6:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will start the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework from tomorrow, October 19. The Education Minister today chaired a high-level meeting with the committee preparing National Credit Framework for school education, higher education and skilling today.

Secretary, School Education, Anita Karwal; Secretary, Higher Education Sanjay Murthy; Chairman, NCVET; Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi and senior officials of the education and Skill Development Ministry were present during the meeting.

The central government had approved the constitution of a high-level committee to develop a National Credit Accumulation and Transfer Framework for both vocational and general education. The credit framework would enable the integration of academic and vocational domains or components of learning and ensure flexibility and mobility between the two.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has recommended the development of NCF in four areas -- school education, early childhood care and education (ECCE), teacher education and adult education.

Earlier the Union Education Minister has asked citizens across the country to participate in the survey for NCF. Appealing the citizens of India to participate in the NCF survey, the Education Minister said: “Development of a vibrant, dynamic, inclusive and futuristic National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations.”

