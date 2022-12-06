Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Participation Of Students, Teachers In Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

Image credit: File Photo Apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 till December 30

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has invited for wider participation of students, teachers and parents in the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. "The fear of examination will go away, you will get freedom from stress and will get the mantra of success. Be a part of PM Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 to be more prepared for the exam," tweeted the education minister.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 registration portal is open and the candidates can apply till December 30 on the official website- innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023. Students from Classes 9 to 12 will be selected through an online creative writing competition. ALSO READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Education Ministry Urges Students, Teachers, Parents To Participate

The themes for writing competition for students are- Know your freedom fighters, Our culture is our pride, My book my inspiration , Save Environment for future generations, My life, my health, My startup dream, STEM education/ education without boundaries, Toys and Games for Learning in Schools.

The themes for teacher are- Our Heritage, Enabling Learning Environment, Education for Skilling, Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams , Future educational challenges and the themes for parents are- My child, my teacher, Adult Education- Making everyone literate, Learning and growing together.

Around 2,050 students will be selected through the competitions. The selected students will get PPC kits and a certificate of appreciation from Director, NCERT.