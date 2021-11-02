Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Vaccination Status Of Teachers; Reopening Of Schools

  • Home
As per data shared by the Ministry, over 92 per cent of teaching staff have been vaccinated. In the institutions under Central Government, over 96 per cent of teaching staff have been vaccinated against Covid.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 2, 2021 5:25 pm IST

Dharmendra Pradhan has reviewed the vaccination status of teachers, school reopening
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reviewed the vaccination status of teachers and non-teaching staff across the country today. The Education Minister also reviewed the status of school reopening.

As per data shared by the Ministry, over 92 per cent of teaching staff have been vaccinated. In the institutions under Central Government, over 96 per cent of teaching staff have been vaccinated against Covid. The government had prioritised the vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools to ensure a safe environment for reopening schools. A majority of states have already opened the schools for all the classes.

Mr Pradhan has been regularly monitoring the vaccination progress of teaching staff and non-teaching staff to ensure enabling environment for schools to move towards reopening. He stressed upon the need to restore normalcy and vibrancy in the educational institutions in wake of rapid vaccination at scale happening in the country.

The Education Minister in his micro-blogging site said: “Reviewed the vaccination progress of teaching and non-teaching personnel of schools, institutions and skill centres associated with the education and skilling ecosystem.”

“With rapid vaccination at-scale in the country, we are looking at a future with restored normalcy and vibrancy in our schools and other educational and skilling institutions,” he added.

