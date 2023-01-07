Plea On JEE Main, Advanced Eligibility Relaxation 'Sent To Concerned Department': Dharmendra Pradhan To MP

  • Home
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sent the matter to the concerned department regarding the relaxation of the eligibility criteria for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 7, 2023 9:14 pm IST

Dharmendra Pradhan
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has responded to Member of Parliament (MP) Karti P Chidambaram’s letter demanding a one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and JEE Advanced exams in 2023. In a letter, Mr Pradhan said that the matter has been sent to the concerned department. The minister also thanked Karti P Chidambaram for reaching out to him.

Karti P Chidambaram twitted, "The Education Minister dpradhanbjp, EduMinOfIndia has responded to my letter requesting immediate relaxation in the eligibility criteria for #JEE2023. I hope the Govt will look into the requests and concerns of aggrieved students".

Dharmendra Pradhan in the letter stated, “Thank you for your letter dated 2nd December, 2022 and 15th December 2022, regarding one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the JEE Main and advanced exams in 2023. The matter has been sent to the concern department for necessary action”.

Earlier in December 2022, Karti P Chidambaram urged the Union Education Minister to intervene and relax the eligibility criteria for students appearing in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2023 as a one-time measure. The Congress MP demanded relaxation for candidates who had their last attempt in the 2022 exam.

Dharmendra Pradhan Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
