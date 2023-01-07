Plea On JEE Main, Advanced Eligibility Relaxation 'Sent To Concerned Department': Dharmendra Pradhan To MP

Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has responded to Member of Parliament (MP) Karti P Chidambaram’s letter demanding a one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and JEE Advanced exams in 2023. In a letter, Mr Pradhan said that the matter has been sent to the concerned department. The minister also thanked Karti P Chidambaram for reaching out to him.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now! Applications Open for B.Tech @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. 100% Placement, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Apply Now

Karti P Chidambaram twitted, "The Education Minister dpradhanbjp, EduMinOfIndia has responded to my letter requesting immediate relaxation in the eligibility criteria for #JEE2023. I hope the Govt will look into the requests and concerns of aggrieved students".

The Education Minister @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia has responded to my letter requesting immediate relaxation in the eligibility criteria for #JEE2023. I hope the Govt will look into the requests and concerns of aggrieved students. https://t.co/yEvp5BktLU pic.twitter.com/ZbLGPovOTP — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) January 7, 2023

Dharmendra Pradhan in the letter stated, “Thank you for your letter dated 2nd December, 2022 and 15th December 2022, regarding one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the JEE Main and advanced exams in 2023. The matter has been sent to the concern department for necessary action”.

Earlier in December 2022, Karti P Chidambaram urged the Union Education Minister to intervene and relax the eligibility criteria for students appearing in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2023 as a one-time measure. The Congress MP demanded relaxation for candidates who had their last attempt in the 2022 exam.