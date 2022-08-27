Dharmendra Pradhan Presents Certificates To NDMC Workers For Completing RPL Programme

Dharmendra Pradhan along with Vinai Kumar Saxena presented certificates to NDMC workers for completing the RPL programme.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan along with Vinai Kumar Saxena presented certificates to NDMC workers for completing the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme in Delhi. Naresh Kumar, chief secretary of Delhi, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, MSDE, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, chairperson, NDMC, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, NSDC and other officials were also present at the event.

To augment skill training in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) jurisdiction, 900 candidates were trained in the month of August under the Skill India Mission for completing the RPL programme. The initiative is co-funded by NDMC and Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) programme, a World Bank project under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The initiative was launched by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the strategic implementation and knowledge partner of MSDE and was inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena on August 5 and aims to upskill 25,000 workers in the first phase.

Congratulating all candidates on the occasion, Mr Pradhan said the initiative by NSDC and NDMC, under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, is yet another step in the direction to transform India into a $5 trillion economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi congratulated all the 900 skilled trainees in different sectors and said that the RPL certificates will help them reach new heights in their careers.

RPL programme is a process used to evaluate a person’s existing skill sets, knowledge and experience gained either by working on the job or learning over the years. Under this programme, the workers will be upskilled in multiple trades across construction, electrical, plumbing, pottery, handicrafts and more.

The first phase of the programme will focus on upskilling 25,000 people in multiple job sectors, by November 2022, while 5,000 people will be upskilled through the entrepreneurship programme in the second phase and 45,000 people will be upskilled in the third phase.

A mandatory orientation of 12 hours is provided to all beneficiaries comprising domain-specific training, familiarization with the process of assessment, and orientation on tech-based soft skills and entrepreneurship, under the initiative.

The minister also highlighted that skill development has become aspirational today and it’s imperative to move beyond traditional trades. India is one of the largest digital payments markets in the world, we need to embrace digitisation like never before and learn new skills like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Automation, Robotics and many more.