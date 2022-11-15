Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal Co-Chair First Virtual Global Skill Summit To Facilitate Overseas Mobility

First Virtual Global Summit

The first Virtual Global Skill Summit was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to facilitate overseas mobility of the skilled workforce. Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal co-chaired the summit.

The Virtual Global Skill Summit (VGSS) held on skill harmonization and benchmarking of qualifications, quality standardization, capacity building and knowledge exchange to promote global mobility, employability, and readiness for the youth to join the global workforce.

Highlighting the government perspective, Shri Piyush Goyal said: "It is remarkable to see the whole of the government approach today and have all ministries and India Missions, come together on a single platform bringing in convergence through skill development and drive partnerships fostering global skill mobility." Mr Goyal emphasised on in-depth sectorial and geographical mapping of available skills, related training infrastructure, stringent inspection processes and language training.

Mr Goyal also emphasised that serious negotiations need to be undertaken for dual degree and joint degree programs. "This will facilitate opening of new opportunities for the Indian youth to work abroad. He said we must encourage on-the-job training and quality of skills should be maintained. This is an appropriate time for organising this Summit and skill development can be the foundation for an Aatmanibhar Bharat," he added.

Addressing the summit, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said: "Following Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s One Govt One Mission approach, this Virtual Global Skill Summit has been the opportune platform towards fostering partnerships for global skill mobility, creating robust policy framework, benchmarking with global standards and ensuring social security for Indian skilled professionals abroad, with all key line ministries, departments and country missions on a common platform."

"As we align ourselves to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s 3T strategy which focuses on Trade, Tourism and Technology, India has huge potential to meet the global demand of skilled workforce. In digital economy and industrial revolution 4.0, India has become a natural leader which comes from our inherent ability to adapt to technology. With our efforts to impart high quality and new age skills, India has the potential to be the skill capital of the world," he added.