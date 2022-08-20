  • Home
  • Education
  • Dharmendra Pradhan On A Four-Day Visit To Australia To Explore Aspects In Education And Skill Development

Dharmendra Pradhan On A Four-Day Visit To Australia To Explore Aspects In Education And Skill Development

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is on a four-day visit to Australia to strengthen Indo-Australian ties.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 20, 2022 8:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

'Factories Of Education' Causing Devaluation Of Human Resources, Says Chief Justice Of India
Anganwadi Children To Play Role In Garbage-Free Kerala Drive Of Government
National Education Policy 2020 Aims To Make Education Accessible To All: Dharmendra Pradhan
Rajasthan Government To Inaugurate Tech Centre For Graduates
Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Make India Number 1' Mission, Calls For Focus On Education
Rajasthan Council Of School Education Signs Agreement With Sampark Foundation To Improve Learning In Schools
Dharmendra Pradhan On A Four-Day Visit To Australia To Explore Aspects In Education And Skill Development
Dharmendra Pradhan On 4-Day Visit To Australia To Strengthen Indo-Australian Ties
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is on a four-day visit to Australia to strengthen Indo-Australian ties. The visit aims to strengthen Indo-Austalian ties and to explore the connect, to collaborate and to cooperate aspects in education and skill development. During his four-day visit the Education Minister will interact with the Indian diaspora. He will visit Western Sydney University (WSU) to co-chair the 6th meeting of the Australia India Education Council with Australian Counterpart Ms Jason Clare.

During the four-day visit, the Education Minister will also visit Technical and Further Education (TAFE) and The University of New South Wales (UNSW) based in Sydney. TAFE NSW is Australia's largest vocational education and training provider based in New South Wales. Each year, over 4.3 lakh students enrol for courses and training in TAFE. Mr Pradhan will also interact with the Vice-Chancellors and senior representatives of the Australian Government, Department of Education. He will meet academicians and leaders of the Australian education and skilling ecosystem and the vibrant Indian diaspora residing in Melbourne.

Mr Pradhan will hold a virtual bilateral meeting with Brendan O’Connor, Minister for Skills and Training. The Education Minister will hold dialogue with group of eight on building a successful Australia-India research collaboration. He will also hold a dialogue, organised by the Australian-Indian Chamber of Commerce and Monash University. Mr Pradhan will also interact with the Indian students in Melbourne.

Mr Pradhan in a statement said: "Reforms in India’s education sector and the renewed vigour in India-Australia bilateral relations opens up immense opportunities for both sides to establish the knowledge economy as a key pillar of our cooperation."

"The tour will add momentum to our unity of purpose, help build trans-national knowledge bridges, further broaden our engagements at all levels in all areas of learning, skilling, research, innovation and entrepreneurship and deepen people-to-people connect," he added.

Click here for more Education News
Skill development Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET UG Answer Key Updates; Link, Details On Score, College Predictor
Live | NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET UG Answer Key Updates; Link, Details On Score, College Predictor
'Factories Of Education' Causing Devaluation Of Human Resources, Says Chief Justice Of India
'Factories Of Education' Causing Devaluation Of Human Resources, Says Chief Justice Of India
IIT Bombay 60th Convocation: 2,551 Degrees Awarded; Mohammad Ali Rehan Bags 'President of India Medal'
IIT Bombay 60th Convocation: 2,551 Degrees Awarded; Mohammad Ali Rehan Bags 'President of India Medal'
Haryana HOS 2022: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Registration Begins, Direct Link Here
Haryana HOS 2022: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Registration Begins, Direct Link Here
CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Starts Tomorrow For Over 2 Lakh Candidates
CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Starts Tomorrow For Over 2 Lakh Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................