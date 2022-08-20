Dharmendra Pradhan On A Four-Day Visit To Australia To Explore Aspects In Education And Skill Development

Dharmendra Pradhan On 4-Day Visit To Australia To Strengthen Indo-Australian Ties

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is on a four-day visit to Australia to strengthen Indo-Australian ties. The visit aims to strengthen Indo-Austalian ties and to explore the connect, to collaborate and to cooperate aspects in education and skill development. During his four-day visit the Education Minister will interact with the Indian diaspora. He will visit Western Sydney University (WSU) to co-chair the 6th meeting of the Australia India Education Council with Australian Counterpart Ms Jason Clare.

During the four-day visit, the Education Minister will also visit Technical and Further Education (TAFE) and The University of New South Wales (UNSW) based in Sydney. TAFE NSW is Australia's largest vocational education and training provider based in New South Wales. Each year, over 4.3 lakh students enrol for courses and training in TAFE. Mr Pradhan will also interact with the Vice-Chancellors and senior representatives of the Australian Government, Department of Education. He will meet academicians and leaders of the Australian education and skilling ecosystem and the vibrant Indian diaspora residing in Melbourne.

Mr Pradhan will hold a virtual bilateral meeting with Brendan O’Connor, Minister for Skills and Training. The Education Minister will hold dialogue with group of eight on building a successful Australia-India research collaboration. He will also hold a dialogue, organised by the Australian-Indian Chamber of Commerce and Monash University. Mr Pradhan will also interact with the Indian students in Melbourne.

Mr Pradhan in a statement said: "Reforms in India’s education sector and the renewed vigour in India-Australia bilateral relations opens up immense opportunities for both sides to establish the knowledge economy as a key pillar of our cooperation."

"The tour will add momentum to our unity of purpose, help build trans-national knowledge bridges, further broaden our engagements at all levels in all areas of learning, skilling, research, innovation and entrepreneurship and deepen people-to-people connect," he added.