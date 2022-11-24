Education Minister meets counterparts from four different countries

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Ghana today, November 24. During the bilateral meetings, the Union Education Minister called for strengthening cooperation in education and skilling. The ministers from Mauritius, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Ghana are in India to attend the UNESCO-India Africa Hackathon, which is currently underway.

During the meeting with Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mauritius, Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, Mr Pradhan said that India and Mauritius enjoy a special relationship and are united by history, culture, language and the Indian Ocean.

The Union Education Minister also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded highest priority to further deepen bilateral relations with Mauritius. He assured that India remains committed to work together with Mauritius and provide assistance in building capacities in all areas of education and skill development.

As per an official statement, Education Minister Pradhan said that India will be privileged to work with Mauritius for establishing it as a knowledge and skills hub of Africa and South-east Asia. Both the countries agreed to work in totality to further deepen our engagements in the knowledge domain and also make our partnership more vibrant.

During the meeting with Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Zanzibar, Lela Muhamed Mussa, Mr Pradhan said that India is happy to assist Tanzania with the IIT project. IIT in Tanzania can be a hub for technology education in Africa. He put forward the support required for implementation of the project and also shared India’s willingness to establish a 21st century skill centre in Zanzibar.

Mr Pradhan and Raymore Machingura, Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Zimbabwe, discussed on intensifying partnerships in education and skill development. Both India and Africa have shared aspirations and mutual priorities. Mr Pradhan suggested constituting a joint working group between India and Zimbabwe on education, skill development and capacity building. Mr Machingura also shared his willingness to constitute a joint working group. Both, the Ministers agreed to deepen our engagements from school to research for mutual prosperity and growth.

Mr Pradhan during his meeting with Deputy Minister of Education, Ghana, John Ntim Fordjour proposed for setting up of institutional mechanisms and joint working groups between India and Ghana from pre-school to research for achieving mutual priorities.