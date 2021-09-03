Dharmendra Pradhan To Meet Vice-Chancellors Of 45 Central Universities Today

Education Minister will meet Vice-Chancellors of 45 Central Universities today

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will meet the Vice-Chancellors of 45 central universities today, September 3. The meet scheduled to be held in virtual mode will be the first formal meeting of the Education Minister with the Vice-Chancellors of the central universities in a group.

As part of the first formal meet of the Education Minister and the Vice-Chancellors of the 45 central universities, Mr Pradhan will discuss issues relating to the implementation of the new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), and its features including the academic bank of credit and multiple entry-exit system.

Open and online education, glue grant for education institutions, and the start of the academic session 2021-22 are also in the list of items that will be discussed today by the Education Minister with the 45 Central Universities’ Vice-Chancellors.

As per a statement issued in this regard on Thursday, September 2, Mr Pradhan will discuss steps to fill up the backlog vacancies of teachers belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST)/ Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories.

The virtual meet today with the Vice-Chancellors has also listed the celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ as an item of discussion for today.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative taken by the Central Government to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. This year, the centre has asked all the states to participate in ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which is a series of celebrations organised to mark the 75 years of independence.