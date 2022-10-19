Dharmendra Pradhan Launches National Credit Framework Report, Asks Public To Share Opinion

Twitter @EduMinOfIndia

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan launches the National Credit Framework (NCrF) report for public consultation today, October 19. The NCrF has been drafted in line with the National Educational Policy with an objective to enable the integration of academic and vocational domains/components of learning and ensure flexibility and mobility between the two. Education Minister has urged higher education institutions (HEIs), schools, colleges, universities, academicians and the public, in general, to submit their opinions on NCrF through the state government websites or mygov.in.

NCrF will provide benefits at various levels including in schools (starting from Class 5), institutions, industry and government. It aims to provide high quality education opportunities integrated with effective skills. According to official reports, NCrF removes the distinction between general and vocational institutions and caters to multi-disciplinarity and holistic education across sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities and sports. NCrF will enable flexibility for students to choose learning tranjectories and programmes with various career choices, including the option of mid-way course correction/modification as per their talents and interests.

"Launch of public consultation on National Credit Framework by Hon’ble Union Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp," the Ministry of Education tweeted.

NCrF has been developed to achieve the objectives and conduct of NEP 2020. It will help in enabling the multiple entry-multiple exit(ME-ME) pathways in general and vocational education and lifelong learning for aspirants. "The NCrF provides for Assignment, Accumulation, Storage, Transfer and Redemption of Credits. It will help in promoting the internationalisation of education through the provision of credit transfer, enabling international equivalence and promoting exchange with foreign school boards and universities," reads an official statement.

"Promoting multilingualism and the power of language in teaching and learning, making Academic, Technical and Vocational education available in all Indian language for easy access by 90 per cent non-English medium students. The expansion of Academic Bank Credits (ABC) for credits earned through school education, higher/technical education, vocational education and training, apprenticeships, internships etc. linked to Digi locker for easy verification and possibility, validity and expire norms of credits," It added.

The NCrF will help in promoting the unification of higher education institutions to promote multidisciplinary education, stronger collaborations between institutions, simpler and uniform credit mechanisms, and more focus on research and innovation. It will promote digital learning and open distance learning in HEIs and leverage institutional infrastructures.

Earlier on November 18, 2021, the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan constituted a high level committee including members from the Ministry Of Education, The NCrF has been drafted by a high-level committee including members from the education ministry and autonomous bodies under it – UGC, AICTE, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) – and the ministry of skill development along with Directorate General of Training (DGT) and NCVET.