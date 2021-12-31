Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch 'Padhe Bharat' on January 1

Dharmendra Pradhan will launch 'Padhe Bharat' on January 1

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch 'Padhe Bharat' on January 1, 2022. The 100 days reading campaign will help students in improving their creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and their ability to express both verbally and in writing.

The government has shared a comprehensive guideline on Reading Campaign with States and Union Territories. The guidelines have a weekly calendar of activities which are segmented on the age basis. The activities are formed in a way that students can perform them with the help of resources available at home. Students can take help from family or peers in case the schools are closed.

The 100 days campaign will be continued for fourteen weeks and one activity per week per group has been designed with the focus on making reading enjoyable and build lifelong association with the joy of reading.

An official statement by the Ministry of Education states, “Children studying in Balvatika to grade VIII will be part of this campaign. The reading campaign will be organised for 100 days (14 weeks) starting from 1st January 2022 to 10th April 2022. The reading campaign aims to have the participation of all stakeholders at national and state level including children, teachers, parents, community, educational administrators etc.

“A comprehensive guideline on Reading Campaign with age appropriate weekly calendar of activities has been prepared and shared with States and UTs. The activities can be done by children with the help of teachers, parents, peers, siblings or other family members. In order to make the campaign effective, the activities designed have been kept simple and enjoyable so that these can also be easily conducted with the materials/resources available at home and with the help of parents, peers and siblings, in case the schools are closed,” the ministry added further.