Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch National Curriculum Framework Today

During the launch of NCF for Foundational Stage 2022 and Balvatika in addition to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ministers of state for education, Annpurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will also be present.

Updated: Oct 20, 2022 9:28 am IST

New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch National Curriculum Framework (NCF) today, October 20. The National Curriculum Framework set to be launched today at 11 am will be for Foundational Stage 2022 and Balvatika. During the launch of NCF for Foundational Stage 2022 and Balvatika ministers of state for education, Annpurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will also be present.

The Union Education Minister started the process of public consultation on National Credit Framework (NCrF) on Wednesday, October 19. "The NCrF provides for Assignment, Accumulation, Storage, Transfer and Redemption of Credits. It will help in promoting the internationalisation of education through the provision of credit transfer, enabling international equivalence and promoting exchange with foreign school boards and universities," an official statement said.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had earlier recommended the development of NCF in four areas -- school education, early childhood care and education (ECCE), teacher education and adult education. The ministry of education had earlier said, “NCF includes the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), the National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCFECCE), the National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education (NCFTE), and the National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education (NCFAE).”

