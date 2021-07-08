Dharmendra Pradhan Interacts With Directors Of Centrally Funded Institutions On His First Day

Dharmendra Pradhan assumes charge of Education Ministry

Former Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the new Education Minister now. The new Education Minister along with the three ministers of State, Subhas Sarkar, Annapurna Devi and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the directors of four centrally-funded technical institutions - IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur.

Dharmendra Pradhan, in his social media handle, said: "It is a matter of immense pride that PM Narendra Modi has entrusted me and the new team with the important responsibility of working on the education, skill development and entrepreneurship landscape as well as on encouraging research & innovation for India’s unhindered progress."

"I am confident that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and the support of our academic institutions, we will continue to set new benchmarks in integrating education with employment and making it more inclusive, holistic, multi-disciplinary and at par with global standards," the new Education Minister added.

With the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP), Mr Pradhan said, the Indian education system has taken a giant leap in fostering an environment for a future-ready 21st century India adding that they are committed to making the students and youth the primary stakeholders in propelling India towards an equitable knowledge society.

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, who held the education ministry portfolio, had resigned yesterday morning citing health reasons.

Subhas Sarkar is MP from Bankura and will now be the Minister of State for Education.

Annapurna Devi, who is currently national vice-president of BJP, has also been inducted as MoS for Education.

Ms Devi was earlier part of the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal until the 2019 parliamentary elections. She was also state president of RJD in Jharkhand and was to contest from Koderma on a party ticket. However, she quit the RJD and joined the BJP before the elections.

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who is the third Minister of State for Education belongs to an erstwhile royal clan of Manipur.