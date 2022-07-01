  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Two Schools In Odisha’s Talcher

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Two Schools In Odisha’s Talcher

The schools, set-up by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), will be managed by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), as per the statement

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 1, 2022 10:58 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Government Revises School Timings From July 1
Gujarat: Over 5 Lakh Children Admitted To Class 1 During School Enrolment Drive
West Bengal Schools To Have Evaluation Session To Assess Students Academic Progress In Last 2 Years
Andhra Pradesh Government Drops Laptops For Tabs To Students To Cut Costs
PGI-D Report 2019-20: Education Ministry Releases Performance Grading Index For Districts For School System
CBSE, UNICEF Join Hands To Equip School Students With 21st Century Skills
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Two Schools In Odisha’s Talcher
KV schools are being set-up by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Talcher:

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated two Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Talcher coalfields area in Angul district. Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi also joined the KV inauguration programme over a virtual platform. The schools, set-up by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), will be managed by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), according to a statement by the company. Also Read | QS Ranking: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi Among 140 Best Student Cities Globally

Addressing a function held on the occasion, Pradhan emphasised on the need to open more such institutions for enhancing educational facilities in Talcher. Welcoming the Union ministers and the guests, OP Singh, chairman-cum-managing director of MCL also highlighted the company’s contributions and commitment to ensure standard education for all. He said that another KV school would soon be established in Sundergarh district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Kendriya Vidyalaya Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government To Work On Class-Wise Reduction Of Syllabus Under ‘Mission Buniyad’, Says Manish Sisodia
Delhi Government To Work On Class-Wise Reduction Of Syllabus Under ‘Mission Buniyad’, Says Manish Sisodia
Make JNU Campus Accessible For PwD Students: AISA Urges VC
Make JNU Campus Accessible For PwD Students: AISA Urges VC
Punjab Board PSEB Likely To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today
Punjab Board PSEB Likely To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today
Delhi University Receives Over 12,500 Applications For 'Centenary' Chance Exam
Delhi University Receives Over 12,500 Applications For 'Centenary' Chance Exam
Delhi University To Conduct Practical Exams, Viva Voce For UG Courses In Offline Mode
Delhi University To Conduct Practical Exams, Viva Voce For UG Courses In Offline Mode
.......................... Advertisement ..........................