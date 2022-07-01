Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Two Schools In Odisha’s Talcher
The schools, set-up by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), will be managed by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), as per the statement
Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated two Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Talcher coalfields area in Angul district. Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi also joined the KV inauguration programme over a virtual platform. The schools, set-up by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), will be managed by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), according to a statement by the company. Also Read | QS Ranking: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi Among 140 Best Student Cities Globally
Inauguration of temporary campus and bhumi-pujan of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Jagannath Area, Talcher. https://t.co/MeBXpmSofO— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 30, 2022
Addressing a function held on the occasion, Pradhan emphasised on the need to open more such institutions for enhancing educational facilities in Talcher. Welcoming the Union ministers and the guests, OP Singh, chairman-cum-managing director of MCL also highlighted the company’s contributions and commitment to ensure standard education for all. He said that another KV school would soon be established in Sundergarh district.
