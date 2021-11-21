Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Kendriya Hindi Sansthan In Meghalaya

Image credit: PIB Release At the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan in Meghalaya

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the newly constructed building of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan in Meghalaya on Sunday, November 21. The new institute at East Khasi Hills will work for the benefit of teachers of Hindi and people eager to learn and do research in the language and will cater to states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, the minister expressed. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was present during the inauguration programme.

Addressing the event, the minister said that NEP 2020 is a visionary approach to transform the education landscape of the country and to achieve the realistic goal and to percolate its ripple effect to the grassroots. One of most important salient features of NEP, the Minister said, is that NEP-2020 emphasised on imparting education in Mother language at the primary level and the government is striving to achieve the target within the stipulated time frame.

The minister acknowledged the diversity of culture, language and tradition of this country, and said, "There are many things to learn from this region, it has a very rich heritage and is strong in natural resources. There has been many good educational institutions coming up in this region including IIM’s new campus.” The minister said that there is a lot to do for the youths of the region and exhorted everyone to work for providing a better environment for the young generation. He said, “I have been informed that Meghalaya has around the 3.5 lakh college going students and it is the collective responsibility everyone to build a conducive environment to ensure their quality education, skilling, raising their employability capability and imbibing inside them the value of fundamental research. The first step towards this effort would be to simplify the process of learning languages."

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan and English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) will function as a Centre of Excellence and will work with the Government of Meghalaya to preserve and enrich Khasi, Garo and Jaintia languages with the help of technology, the minister added.