Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates IIT Madras’ MCQuICC Programme For Quantum Research, Machine Learning

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated IIT Madras’ Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing (MCQuICC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-M) Madras today, September 19. The MCQuICC will focus on advancing core algorithms in research areas like Quantum Machine Learning, Quantum Optimization, and applications research in finance. The basic research will include Quantum information, Quantum Error correction, Algorithms, Architectures and Communication protocols.

The IIT Madras in collaboration with IBM Research India will lead the progress of research in the application of quantum computing to domains relevant to India. The applied research will be based on how Quantum computing will help a ‎variety of industries and disciplines, including finance, energy, chemistry, materials science, Quantum simulations and Q machine learning. IIT Madras is the first Indian institute to join the IBM Quantum Network to advance quantum computing skills development and research in the country.

At the release of Strategic Plan of @iitmadras and inauguration of Mphasis Centre for Quantum Sciences. https://t.co/3mOb5l6kZG — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 19, 2022

The focus area of the programme in Quantum networks will be Quantum key distribution, QRNGs, sources, network topologies, secret sharing. The focus area in case of Quantum computing will be Quantum Algorithims, Ising machines, cluster states and Tomography. While the Quantum Information will include Quantum error correction, Quantum machine learning and blind Quantum computing. To be a part of IIT Madras’ MCQuICC, candidates should possess a postgraduate degree in MTech, MS, PhD or have pursued certificate courses like NPTEL, WebEnabled and CEP.