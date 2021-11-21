  • Home
Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates 2 New Centres At IIT Guwahati

The Centre for Nanotechnology (CNT) aims at meeting future challenges and augment academic partnerships with industry in Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati said

Nov 21, 2021

Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Centres For Nanotechnology, Indian Knowledge Systems At IIT Guwahati
Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated two centres -- Centre for Nanotechnology (CNT) and Centre for Indian Knowledge System (CKIS) and two hostels at the campus. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Member of Parliament Queen Oja were also present. The Centre for Nanotechnology (CNT) aims at meeting future challenges and augment academic partnerships with industry in Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati said.

The major funding for the Centre, which included Rs 37 cr for the building, apart from equipment, was obtained from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), it added. The institute informed the centre will host “25 advanced laboratories that will focus on advancements in multi-disciplinary, scientific and translational research and is equipped with a Class-100 clean room facilities integrated with state-of-the-art fabrication, characterization and testing laboratories.”


“The key outcomes expected from the Centre for Nanotechnology include nano-enabled healthcare, energy harvesting, and LED prototypes, devices and technologies, start-ups/ incubation ecosystem, high-end R&D outputs, capacity building of highly skilled manpower in the area of nanofabrication and nanoelectronics, etc.” it added. The Centre for Indian Knowledge System (CIKS) will focus on preserving, documenting and sustaining the knowledge that is unique to India, IIT Guwahati said.

The top priorities include Indian classical music, Yoga, Sanskrit, traditional medicines, temple architecture, ceramic tradition and special agricultural practices of North-East India, herbal plants of north-east as health food and metal work of Assam.

The new Disang adds another 1,000 rooms to the existing hostel capacity the institute and the Dikhow hostel is the first hostel in the campus specifically for the accommodation of project staff, IIT Guwahati said.

