Dharmendra Pradhan Holds Dialogue On Skill Development With Australian Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held bilateral discussions with HE Brendan O'Connor, Australian Minister for Skills and Training today, August 23.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 23, 2022 5:35 pm IST

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held bilateral discussions with HE Brendan O'Connor, Australian Minister for Skills and Training today, August 23. The discussion was centred around the potential of deploying Australian Skill Standards & Certification frameworks in India. Mr Pradhan discussed on various framework which includes equipping youths in India with skills of the future, connecting them with employment and improving skilling outcomes.

The Education Minister stresses on forging deeper collaboration in the skill development sector and working together for creating highly-productive and future-ready workforce. He also participated in "VET: Policy Dialogue on Developing Skills for the Future." Mr Pradhan also toured the Automotive Centre of Excellence at Bendigo Kangan Institute. Kangan Institute offers a range of nationally-accredited TAFE qualifications, short courses and specialised training plans to address unique needs, with flexible learning options including on-site training.

Education Minister said: "The roll-out of NEP 2020, path-breaking reforms in several areas and thriving innovation and start-up climate has ensured India is brimming with opportunities." He welcomed Deakin University and all Australian Universities and Skill Institutions to explore opportunities in India. He took a detailed overview of Deakin University, especially the industry-designed courses, research degrees, and entry pathways.

Mr Pradhan during the meeting shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and efforts to transform India into a global hub for skilled and highly-productive manpower. "India’s young demography being her biggest strength in the 21st century and added that skilled India will contribute to the Indian as well as the global economy," Mr Prdhan said. He also expressed India’s interest in collaborations with Australia’s skilling institutions. He appreciated Australia’s keenness to partner with India in advancing mutual priorities in skill development and also towards skilling India’s youth for the many opportunities in Australia.

