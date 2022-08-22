Dharmendra Pradhan Co-Chairs 6th Meeting Of Australia-India Education Council

Image credit: Pib.gov.in India and Australia Education Ministers agree to expand the cooperation in learning, skilling and research

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired the sixth meeting of Australia India Education Council (AIEC) with Australian Counterpart Jason Clare at Western Sydney University (WSU) today, August 22. During the bilateral meeting, both the ministers had discussions on further strengthening cooperation in education, skill development, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Mr Pradhan and Mr Clare also agreed to expand the cooperation in learning, skilling and research with a view to make education a key pillar under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Australian universities and skilling institutions to set up their campuses in India and explore areas of collaboration with Indian institutions. Mr Pradhan also invited Jason Clare to visit India by the end of this year.

In the 6th meeting of the Australia-India Education Council, Mr Pradhan said that AIEC is a highly effective forum to further advance ties and boost engagements in education, skill development and research priorities. He invited Australian team to hold the seventh meeting of the AIEC in India next year.

Mr Pradhan during the meeting stressed on research collaboration between the two countries in the areas including Ayurveda, Yoga and Agriculture. He called for collaboration in skill certification and areas like mining and logistics management. He further said that India has set up Digital University and Gati Shakti University for which the two countries can work together to develop curriculum and other aspects.

An official statement issued in this regard said, Mr Pradhan also raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students going to Australia. The Australian Minister has assured cooperation in expediting the pending visas.

Later, both the ministers announced the establishment of a working group on transnational education to build shared understanding of the regulatory settings in both countries and promote opportunities for two-way mobility of institutions.

Mr Pradhan reiterated that India remains committed to build knowledge bridges and deepen bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity, the statement added.