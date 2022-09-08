Dharmendra Pradhan Calls Upon US Institutions To Partner With India In Transforming Edu, Skilling Landscape

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called upon US educational institutions to partner with India in rapidly transforming education and skilling landscape. Education Minister also called for greater academic collaboration between higher education institutions in both the countries for offering twinning programmes, joint degrees and dual degree programmes.

"The new National Education Policy (NEP) has lays emphasis on internationalization of education. I called upon American institutions and companies to partner with India in rapidly-transforming education and skilling landscape. A growing digital economy, aspirational population, a knowledge-based society and policy reforms are creating unprecedented opportunities in India," he said.

The Minister made the comments at the India Ideas Summit organised by the US-India Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce, International Affairs, South Asia. The theme of the event was 'Maximising the next 75 years of US – India Prosperity.' "India and the US have similar societies and shared values. Education and skill development are important pillars of Indo-US relations," Mr Pradhan said.

He also called for strengthening collaboration in the areas of research and skill development between the two countries. "India is taking great efforts in skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling its youth. India has a large, young and educated population who are an asset to any industry globally if they are provided focussed training and capacity building as per industry requirement, he further added. India is positioned favourably mainly due to its demographic advantage and various skilling initiatives," Mr Pradhan said.

