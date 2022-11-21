Dharmendra Pradhan Calls Upon Industry To Create Enabling Ecosystem In Line With Spirit Of NEP 2020

  • Home
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called upon the industry to create an enabling ecosystem in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 21, 2022 10:50 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called upon the industry to create an enabling ecosystem in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy. Education Minister made the comments in his address at the national council meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"Our wealth creators have to play an important role in developing the workforce of the 21st century. I call upon the industry to create an enabling ecosystem in line with the spirit of NEP 2020. "By creating the right knowledge demand, investing more in research and development and focusing on reskilling and upskilling of the existing workforce, members of the industry can contribute to creating a more vibrant workforce and building the future of India," he said.

The minister stressed that the industry, academia and policymakers need to work together to create a future-ready workforce for the 21st century and drive economic growth and social welfare. Terming the NEP a "philosophical document", Mr Pradhan said it is under implementation. "From early childhood to higher education and skill development, we are working to ensure holistic learning at all levels," he added.

The minister further said that an education system should break barriers and empower students. "We are introducing education in mother tongue and local languages to make the education ecosystem more inclusive," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News National Education Policy (NEP) Dharmendra Pradhan
