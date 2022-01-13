Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Wider Participation In Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

The online creative writing competition will be held from December 28 to January 20 to select participants

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. The registration process for the Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 has started, students who want to win a chance of interacting with the Prime Minister can register themselves on mygov.in.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Valuable mantras to beat exam stress, excelling in career and life and much more. Here is your chance to get mentored directly by PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Inviting students, teachers and parents to participate in #PPC2022."

The Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in online mode like last year due to Covid-19 pandemic situations. As part of the programme, online creative writing competition is being conducted till January 20 to select participants.

The themes for students are- Exam stress management strategies during COVID-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, Self-reliant School for Self-reliant India, Clean India, Green India, Digital Collaboration in Classrooms, Environmental conservation and climate change resilience, teachers- National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat, parents- Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao, Local to Global - Vocal for Local, Lifelong Students’ Yearning for Learning.

The school students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition. "About 2050 participants selected through competitions on MyGov will be presented with a certificate of appreciation from Director, NCERT and a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister.There is enthusiastic participation of students, teachers and parents from all over the country," the release mentioned.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How To Apply

Go to mygov.in The registration link will be available on the homepage when the process begins Enter the required information and submit your application.

In Pariksha pe Charcha, PM Modi interacts with students and answers their questions on exam, career and other related topics. Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.

