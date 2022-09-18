Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Emphasis On All Indian languages, Knowledge Systems

Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 36th convocation of Sastra University in Thanjavur today, September 18.

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 36th convocation of Sastra University in Thanjavur today, September 18. The event was also graced by the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, L Murugan.

While addressing the gathering Mr Pradhan congratulated the Chancellor, Professor R Sethuraman for his passion to provide quality higher education during the last four decades at Thirumalaisamudram. He said that Sastra University as a temple of learning has justified its name and demonstrated excellence in the field of knowledge. The Minister expressed his happiness to know that Sastra University is also foraying into humanities and liberal arts courses. These are equally important branches of studies, especially at a place like Thanjavur and Tamil Nadu which is renowned for its spectacular art, architecture, music and culture, he added.

Mr Pradhan further said that we have inherited a great civilisational legacy from our greats like Charaka, Sushruta, Aryabhatta, Bhaskaracharya, Nagarjuna and Thiruvalluvar. Indian knowledge systems today have become more relevant than ever, especially in providing solutions to current global challenges. He said that India as a civilisation has a critical role in the next 25 years and students have a significant role to play in conserving and promoting our civilisational legacy as well as in advancing Indian Knowledge Systems for global welfare. Sastra University must also become a torchbearer of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he added.

The Minister highlighted that NEP 2020 with its futuristic outlook and rootedness in Indian ethos and with its emphasis on Indian languages is a philosophical document to create global citizens. It lays great emphasis on Indian languages and Indian Knowledge Systems. He stated that an icon like, Saint Thiruvalluvar is no less than any other literary figure, scholar or philosopher. It is our duty to take Thiruvalluvar’s philosophy and Indian Knowledge Systems to the globe.

The Minister toured the Shanmugha Precision Forging Unit of Sastra Engineering College, a leading manufacturer of non-ferrous and ferrous forging, it is also engaged in skilling. The Minister encouraged them to bring skill training under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) compliance framework for the larger benefit of youth.