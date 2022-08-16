Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Citizen Participation In Survey For National Curriculum Framework

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls for wider participation of NCF survey

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked citizens across the country to participate in the survey to develop National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and subsequently help in the design of syllabus, textbooks and other instructional materials. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has recommended the development of NCF in four areas -- school education, early childhood care and education (ECCE), teacher education and adult education.

Appealing the citizens of India to participate in the NCF survey, the Education Minister said: "Development of a vibrant, dynamic, inclusive and futuristic National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations.”

“A dynamic National Curriculum Framework in line with the NEP 2020 will play a major role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat,” Mr Pradhan added.

The survey has questions including what should be the focus of learning of children in the age group of three to eight years, what subjects to be taught to children in Classes 3 to 5 and what should be the subject areas children need to study in Classes 6 to 8. What society expects from school education, what values do children need to imbibe in the course of school education, and what language a child should learn in school from Class 1 onwards are some of the questions in the Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC).

The survey also incorporates questions that ask for suggestions for improving the dignity of teachers and how one envisages the role of teachers in the holistic development of children.

Given the diversity in the country, an official statement said, providing an opportunity to every stakeholder, who may or may not necessarily be a parent or a teacher or a student and willing to participate in the transformation of the education system in India, through sharing views on common concerns related to education, is the need of the hour. Such multiple and diverse views are likely to provide a practical road map for the smooth implementation of the vision of NEP 2020.

The official statement further added: "All stakeholders including teachers, headmasters/principals, school leaders, educationists, parents, students, community members, NGOs, experts, public representatives, artists, artisans, farmers and anybody who has an interest in school education and teacher education are invited to participate in this online survey being conducted in 23 languages, including the languages in the VIII Schedule of our Constitution."