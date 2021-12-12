  • Home
Dharmendra Pradhan To Be Chief Guest At 67th Convocation Of IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Convocation: The institute will bestow a Lifetime Achievement Award to Professor M A Ramlu, who served as the founder head of the Department of Mining Engineering.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 12, 2021 8:22 am IST | Source: PTI

Dharmendra Pradhan will be the Chief Guest of IIT Kharagpur's 67th convocation
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the 67th convocation of IIT Kharagpur on December 18, the institute said in a statement on Saturday.

Apart from Education Minister Pradhan, business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of the board of governors of the institute, will be present on the occasion, it said.

"For the first time ever, IIT Kharagpur will bestow a Lifetime Achievement Award to Professor M A Ramlu, who served as the founder head of the Department of Mining Engineering. He retired as the officiating director of the institute," it said.

Five people will be conferred the Life Fellow Awards, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

IIT Kharagpur Placements Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT - Kharagpur) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
