Dharmendra Pradhan To Attend G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting In Bali

The G20 EdWG Meeting will be held from August 31 to September 1.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 30, 2022 8:03 pm IST
Dharmendra Pradhan will attend the fourth Group of 20 (G20) education working group (EdWG) meeting and education ministers’ meeting in Bali.
New Delhi:

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan will attend the fourth Group of 20 (G20) education working group (EdWG) meeting and education ministers’ meeting in Bali. The event will be held from August 31 to September 1. Ahead of the event, Mr Pradhan met Victor Godoy, Minister of Education, Brazil today and had discussions on deepening the bilateral engagements in education, entrepreneurship, research and innovation.

Dharmendra Pradhan today tweeted, “ Glad to meet HE @victorv_godoy, Minister of Education, Brazil ahead of the G20 4th EdWG and Education Ministers’Meeting. We had fruitful discussions on deepening our bilateral engagements in education, entrepreneurship, research and innovation.”

During the G20 EdWG Meeting, the minister will highlight India's best practices for building a more resilient, inclusive, egalitarian, and sustainable future through education. Mr Pradhan will also hold bilateral talks with G20 counterparts and will convey the key issues chosen by India for the next G20 EdWG meeting, which will be held under India's leadership.

“I will participate in bilateral meetings with my counterparts from G20 member states and also present the priority themes identified by India for the next G20 EdWG Meeting to be held under India’s presidency. Look forward to work collectively for achieving SDG4 goals by 2030,” Mr Pradhan stated in another tweet.

The G20 EdWG Meeting is organised by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia.

