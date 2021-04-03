Details On PM Modi’s <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i> Soon: Ministry Of Education

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will be held soon. The date is yet to be announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents soon to share "valuable tips'' and leave behind exam stress as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021. Prime Minister in his Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction with the students is aimed at ensuring that the students take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner.

While announcing that the details on Pariksha Pe Charcha will be declared soon, the Education Ministry in their social media handle also quoted the Prime Minister. It said: “The answer sheet is a one-way ticket - Move ahead - Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"The answer sheet is a one-way ticket - Move ahead"

The Prime Minister’s Pariksha Pe Charcha is held annually since 2018, where PM Modi goes live to interact with students and teachers. This year, over 10.39 lakh students have registered for PPC 2021. As per official data, over 2.62 lakh teachers and over 93,000 parents have also registered. Unlike previous years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners of the PPC 2021 contest will get an opportunity to participate in the event along with the Prime Minister. They will receive certificates of appreciation and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits.

In 2020, Pariksha Pe Charcha was held in January 2020. "Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do," the Prime Minister during the live interaction said last year.