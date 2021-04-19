  • Home
  • Education
  • Despite Lockdown, IIT-Madras Files For 184 Patents In 2020

Despite Lockdown, IIT-Madras Files For 184 Patents In 2020

Notwithstanding the pandemic-induced lockdown, researchers at the IIT-Madras here filed for 184 patents in the year 2020, the premier institute said on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 19, 2021 6:43 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Launches Coding, Cricket Competition For Data Science Enthusiasts, Others
IIT Madras Announces Fellowship In ‘AI For Social Good’
IIT Madras Invites Applications For MS Programme
IIT Madras Startup GUVI, AICTE To Upskill 10 Lakh Indians In Coding
IIT Madras To Organise Research Scholars Day From April 2
IIT Madras Announces Scholarship For BSc In Programming And Data Science Students
Despite Lockdown, IIT-Madras Files For 184 Patents In 2020
IIT-Madras files for 184 patents in 2020
Chennai:

Notwithstanding the pandemic-induced lockdown, researchers at the IIT-Madras here filed for 184 patents in the year 2020, the premier institute said on Monday.

Researchers and students filed for the patents "overcoming the several months of nation-wide lockdown," it said in a release.

"This includes nine patents related to COVID-19 for inventions ranging from systems and methods for detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus, a standalone, portable single-use and wireless ventilator system and a system for non-invasive calibration-free blood pressure measurement," it said.

Smart and Sustainable devices for infectious mask and PPE waste treatment is among the others. Besides medical and healthcare, several patents were also filed in other areas such as 5G, telecommunications, sensors and instrumentation. Another major highlight in the patents filed for from IIT Madras has been the steady increase in international patents, it said.

From 22 in the calendar year 2017, the total number of international patents reached 65 during 2020.

"Over the years, IIT Madras has created an ecosystem that encourages and facilitates its researchers towards filing patents," the release added.

Prof. Ravindra Gettu, Dean, The Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras, said the institute has facilitated continuous support to its faculty members and students for patent filing over the last decade.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Coaching Centres To Remain Closed Till April 30
Punjab Coaching Centres To Remain Closed Till April 30
Kerala To Continue Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Despite COVID-19 Surge
Kerala To Continue Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Despite COVID-19 Surge
NEET 2021 Postponed? Know Details Here
NEET 2021 Postponed? Know Details Here
Live Updates: Status Of Board Exams 2021; Where Colleges Are Closed
Live | Live Updates: Status Of Board Exams 2021; Where Colleges Are Closed
Education Minister Addresses Annual Convocation Of IIM Rohtak
Education Minister Addresses Annual Convocation Of IIM Rohtak
.......................... Advertisement ..........................