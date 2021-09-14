Desist From Caste-Based Discrimination; Form Webpages, Committees To Look Into Complaints: UGC To Universities

  • Home
As part of UGC advisories in addressing caste-based discrimination against students, the Commission has urged the higher educational institutions (HEIs) to constitute web pages, form committees for dealing with complaints with respect to discrimination against the students belonging to SCs and STs.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 14, 2021 12:46 pm IST

Universities must ensure no official indulge in Caste-based discrimination: UGC
New Delhi:

The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all the universities and colleges to desist from discriminating students on the basis of their social origin. As part of UGC advisories in addressing caste-based discrimination against students, the Commission has urged the higher educational institutions (HEIs) to constitute web pages, form committees for dealing with complaints with respect to discrimination against the students belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes students.

“The Officials/faculty members should desist from any act of discrimination against SC/ST students on grounds of their social origin,” the UGC statement read.

UGC has asked the universities, institutes and colleges to develop web-pages on their websites and form committees so that students can lodge complaints and added that the officials and faculty members of the colleges and universities be more sensitive while dealing with incidents of caste discrimination.

“The University/lnstitute/College may develop a page on their website for lodging such complaints of caste discrimination by SC/ST students and also place a complaint register in the Registrar/Principal Office for the purpose. If any such incident comes to the notice of the authorities, action should be taken against the erring official/faculty members Promptly,” the statement added.

The university and colleges, UGC said, should ensure that no official/faculty members indulge in any kind of discrimination against any community or category of students.

