‘Deshbhakti’ Curriculum To Be Rolled Out In Government Schools From September 27: Arvind Kejriwal

‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum will be included in government schools from September 27, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum will be rolled out in government schools from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The chief minister hoisted the national flag at Delhi Secretariat to mark Independence Day. He also announced that yoga classes will be started in Delhi's halls and parks from October 2.

"Delhi gave yoga to the entire world but now it is becoming extinct. Apart from the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 that are held every year, there is not much happening for yoga.

We will be starting yoga classes and are preparing a huge team of yoga teachers and instructors. A group of 30-40 people, who want to learn yoga, can approach us and we will provide yoga instructors," Mr Kejriwal said.

The chief minister announced the rollout of the Deshbhakti curriculum in government schools from September 27 and said the aim is to instill a feeling of pride in every child and also to prepare them to give their everything for the nation.

