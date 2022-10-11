Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Visits Delhi Government's School Of Specialized Excellence

  • Home
The Delhi government's School of Specialized Excellence for Humanities is preparing students to be the "finest" IAS-IPS officers, journalists, historians, lawyers and judges, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 11, 2022 11:21 pm IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
New Delhi:

The Delhi government's School of Specialized Excellence for Humanities is preparing students to be the "finest" IAS-IPS officers, journalists, historians, lawyers and judges, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday. Meeting the first batch of students of Performing and Visual Arts and Humanities, Deputy Chief Minister lauded the government schools for opening many avenues in the field of learning visual and performing arts.

"So far, there were schools in the system which taught children to be doctors and engineers. People never imagined that there would be government schools that would focus on developing the talents of children and nurture them as artists," Mr Sisodia said. He also interacted with teachers to understand the assessment pattern of children in SoSE.

The Deputy Chief Minister visited two schools in Dwarka — B R Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence, Performing and Visual Arts at Sector-19, and School of Specialized Excellence and Humanities at Sector-22. Performing and Visual Arts Schools of Specialized Excellence provide students with “new-age” education that integrates academic studies with “advanced training” in visual art forms, according to the Department of Education.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi government schools
