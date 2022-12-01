Department Of School Education And Literacy Gets New Secretary In IAS Sanjay Kumar
Sanjay Kumar has taken charge as the new Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education by preceding former secretary Anita Karwal. Prior to this, Mr Kumar was Secretary in the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. He has also served as the Principal Secretary of Education in Bihar. Mr Kumar is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1990 batch.
The Ministry of Education tweeted "Today, Sanjay Kumar takes charge as Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. Prior to his joining as Secretary, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, he was Secretary at Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports."
Today, Shri. Sanjay Kumar takes charge as Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.
Prior to his joining as Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, he was Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
Mr Kumar tweeted, "I joined as secretary,dept of school education and literacy, Education Ministry Of India this morning. My best wishes to outgoing Secretary Anita Karwal."
I joined as secretary, dept of school education and literacy, Education Ministry Of India this morning. My best wishes to outgoing Secretary Anita Karwal.