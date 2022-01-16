Department Of School Education And Literacy To Celebrate Iconic Week From January 17

Image credit: Shutterstock The Webinar on Inclusive Education will be organised in partnership with AIM on January 17 through virtual and physical mode.

The Department of School Education and Literacy will be celebrating the iconic week under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' from January 17 to 21. As part of the iconic week, the department will organize a series of events including a two-day International webinar on Toys and Games to Play, Make and Learn, 27th National Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes and a webinar on Inclusive Education (IE).

The Webinar on Inclusive Education will be organised in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on January 17 through virtual and physical mode. The theme of the webinar will be ‘Ed Tech start-ups focused on children with special needs’.

Senior Officers of the Ministry of Education, Principals State IE coordinators, parents and other Stakeholders will participate in the event. The main objective of the webinar is to make parents and teachers aware about the technology and assistive devices available for children with Special Needs, the release said.

CBSE will organize the 27th edition of National Conference of its Sahodaya School Complexes on the theme ‘PUNARNAVA – REDISCOVERY OF INDIA @75’ in collaboration with the Sahodaya School Complex, Gwalior on January 17 to 18 in a hybrid mode, it said.

The conference aims to engage participants in co-creating and contributing towards a sustainable future. It also aims at enabling the Principals and Management of CBSE affiliated schools to understand the new policies and innovative practices that have been launched by the Board in pursuance of NEP 2020, it added.

A two day International Webinar will be organised on January 20 to 21, with the aim of rediscovering the role of toys in cognitive development of children and to promote the art of creating toys with help of low/no cost materials which are not only environmentally sustainable but ignite creativity collaboration and problem-solving skills in children.

During two days of the Webinar, focus will be on different aspects of toys at all stages of school education across all subjects and their mapping; pedagogical implications of toys; toys and games as learning through play and make; living/ local tradition of toy making; courses for designing toys and games as skill courses in school Education etc. The outcome of the Webinar will lay a roadmap for infusion and integration of toys and games in education at all stages, according to the release.

The Department of Higher Education is also being organized from January 10 to January 17 under the name 'National Innovation Week'. The Innovation week highlighted the various initiatives undertaken to spread awareness to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

An E-Symposium on ‘Building Innovation Ecosystem in Educational Institutions’, webinar on cyber security empowerment of Higher Education Institutions, virtual launch of capacity building of faculty as master trainers for Community Based Participatory Research (CBPR) as part of Unnat Bharat were organized during the iconic week, it added.