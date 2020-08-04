Department Of Drinking Water And Sanitation To Hold Essay Competition For School Children Online

Online Essay And Painting Competition For School Students

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation will organise an essay and painting competition for the school students as part of the ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat Campaign’. This campaign is scheduled between August 8 and August 15, 2020. The painting competition is for the students of Classes 6-8 while the essay competition can be taken by school students of Classes 9-12.

Schools can hold these competitions for the students of Classes 6-12 in online mode on August 13. The theme for the competition is ‘Gandagi Mukt Mera Gaon’. The top-three entries from the schools will be sent to the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and the winners shortlisted from the essay and painting competition will be felicitated at the national level on October 2, 2020.

A statement issued by the department said: “An online painting competition (in classes 6 to 8) and an essay competition (in Classes 9 to 12) on the theme of ''Gandagi Mukt Mera Gaon” may be organized on 13th August, 2020 in schools."

"The winners of both the competitions will be felicitated at National level on 2nd October, 2020. Therefore top 3 entries each of painting and essay at the state/UT level may be sent to this Department,” added the statement.