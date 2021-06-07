  • Home
Department Of Biotechnology Extends Application Deadline For Star College Scheme

The scheme is aimed at improving practical training in Science courses like Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Microbiology, Physics, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Mathematics, Electronics, Computer Science, etc.

DBT extends application deadline for Star College Scheme 2021-22 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Department of Biotechnology, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has extended the last date for submission of applications for the Star College Scheme 2021-22. Colleges offering Science education at the undergraduate level can apply for the scheme up to June 15.

The scheme is aimed at improving practical training in Science courses like Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Microbiology, Physics, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Mathematics, Electronics, Computer Science, etc. It is a pan India scheme that “envisages a Star College in every district of the country”.

Under the scheme, colleges receive a one-time grant of Rs 10 lakh per department, recurring grant of Rs 3 lakh per department per year for a period of three years. Colleges also receive grants for purchasing equipment, for monitoring and mentoring, and under contingency head.

The department, in the past nine years, has supported over 200 undergraduate colleges across the country under this scheme. “Apart from financial support, colleges benefit tremendously from guidance received in Advisory Committee Meetings, mentoring, Task Force Meetings and learning from peers in other colleges,” an official statement said.

Applications can be submitted through the Epromis Portal and duly signed and stamped hardcopy versions of the proposal must be submitted to the department.

Find more details about the scheme here.

In the selection process, consideration will be given to regional requirements, women's colleges, autonomous colleges etc, the DBT said.

“Applications will be screened by task force and site visits, if required, will be undertaken to arrive at a final decision,” it added.

