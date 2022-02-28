Delhi's Government School Students To Pitch Over 100 Start-Up Ideas To Investors On March 5

  • Home
The event will be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium. Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said 51,000 start-up ideas were submitted by the students in the Business Blasters' initiative out of which 1,000 were shortlisted for the second round of the programme.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 28, 2022 9:25 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the government will organise Business Blasters' investment summit on March 5 during which over 100 business ideas of government school students will be presented to investors. He said 500 to 700 students behind these ideas will be given direct admission to BBA programmes in state universities and colleges, including Delhi Technological University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Netaji Subhas University of Technology.

The event will be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium. Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said 51,000 start-up ideas were submitted by the students in the Business Blasters' initiative out of which 1,000 were shortlisted for the second round of the programme.

"Out of these 1,000 ideas, over 100 student-led top business ideas have been selected. We will organise a Business Blasters investment summit on March 5 at Thyagaraj Stadium. "These top business ideas will be put forth before the investors. I want all investors of the country, interested in new business ideas, to attend the summit," Mr Sisodia said.

Business Blasters is the Delhi government's start-up programme where students of Classes 11 and 12 propose business ideas and the government helps them in giving these pitches a shape. The shortlisted students have been given the training to answer all business-related queries, Mr Sisodia said.

He said that future CEOs are being nurtured in Delhi Government's schools through the Business Blasters programme and they "will start companies like Apple, Google in the future".

"I want to invite all the investors to come and see where the future Tata, Birla and Infosys-like company owners are studying today. These students will one day provide jobs to many others," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister, in a statement, said business ideas of student entrepreneurs of Delhi government schools have great potential. "Investors should boost the confidence of our budding entrepreneurs by investing in them." "Impressed by the business ideas of Delhi Government school students. Investors from all across the country have offered them an investment of Rs 12 crores," Mr Sisodia said in the statement.

He said Delhi government schools are becoming job providers and are contributing to the economy of the nation. Business Blasters programme is one of the world's largest start-up programs wherein over 3 lakh students of Delhi government schools formed over 51,000 teams and they received seed money of Rs 60 crore, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
