Delhi Vs Punjab Education Model: Punjab Minister Pargat Accepts Sisodia's Challenge For Public Debate

Delhi Vs Punjab Education Model: Amid a turf war between Delhi and Punjab over education model of the two states, Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh on Friday accepted the challenge posed by the Education Minister Manish Sisodia for a comparison on education models in the state. Education Minister Pargat Singh in his official twitter handle wrote, "I welcome the Honourable Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia's suggestion to compare Punjab govt schools with Delhi Schools. However, We will take 250 schools each of Punjab and Delhi instead of 10 schools."

The Punjab education minister said that the performance on education model will be compared as per NPGI index. "We will have a debate on school infrastructure and number of smart classrooms. We will debate about development of schools in rural and border areas of the state," the minister tweeted.

Apart from the comparison on school infrastructure and smart classrooms, the data on newly recruited teachers including on permanent positions will be examined. "We will compare data on newly recruited teachers and permanent teachers.We will take the data of increased number of teachers in border schools.We will compare the Pupil to teacher ratio of the two states," the minister said.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday invited his Punjab counterpart Pargat Singh for a public debate on the education models of the two governments. He also proposed a joint visit to 10 government schools each in Punjab and Delhi.

"I'd like to invite Education Minister of Punjab Pargat Singh Official to jointly visit 10 Delhi government schools which we have reformed in last five years and 10 Punjab govt schools which his government has reformed in five years," Sisodia tweeted.