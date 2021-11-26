Delhi Vs Punjab Education Model: 'I Am Waiting For The List Of Best 250 Schools In Punjab', Says Sisodia

Image credit: PTI/ File Manish Sisodia will also hand over the list of 250 best schools in Delhi

Delhi Vs Punjab Education Model: After Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh accepted the challenge by the Education Minister Manish Sisodia for a debate on education models of the two states, Sisodia demanded the list of best 250 schools in Punjab from the minister. Sisodia through his official twitter account hits back, saying, "Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh accepted my challenge, has given approval for debate on education reforms done in 250 schools of Delhi and Punjab. I am waiting for the list of best 250 schools out of the schools in Punjab whose condition has improved in the last 5 years."

Sisodia will also hand over the list of 250 best schools in Delhi. "Both of us will go to these schools together, on the appointed time and date. Will also call the media together. So that everyone can form their own opinion by looking at the education model of both Punjab and Delhi schools," Sisodia tweeted.

Sisodia further said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the agitating teachers in Mohali on Saturday (November 27) to know about their demands. "Who can tell better about the reforms in the school than the teachers teaching there?" the minister in his tweet mentioned.





Earlier, accepting the challenge by Manish Sisodia, Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh tweeted, "I welcome the Honourable Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia's suggestion to compare Punjab govt schools with Delhi Schools. However, We will take 250 schools each of Punjab and Delhi instead of 10 schools."

The Punjab education minister said that the performance on education model will be compared as per NPGI index. "We will have a debate on school infrastructure and number of smart classrooms. We will debate about development of schools in rural and border areas of the state," the minister tweeted.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday invited his Punjab counterpart Pargat Singh for a public debate on the education models of the two governments. He also proposed a joint visit to 10 government schools each in Punjab and Delhi.