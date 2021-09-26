  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Urges CBSE To Waive Off Board Exam Fees Of All Class 10, 12 Government School Students

Delhi Urges CBSE To Waive Off Board Exam Fees Of All Class 10, 12 Government School Students

The Directorate of Education has requested the CBSE to waive off the board examination fees of all the students of Classes 10 and 12 studying in the government schools.

Education | ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2021 1:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

COVID: DoE Asks CBSE To Waive Board Exam Fees Of Class 10, 12 Students Of Government Schools
CBSE To Use BlockChain Technology To Document Board Exam Results
No Exam, Registration Fees For Students Who Lost Parents To COVID-19: CBSE
CBSE Syllabus 2021: Term 1 Exam Time Table Soon, Check Revised Exam Pattern
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1 Exams In November-December; Exam Pattern; Revised Syllabus Here
CBSE Applied Maths Is Regular Subject, Can Be Used For UG Admissions: UGC
Delhi Urges CBSE To Waive Off Board Exam Fees Of All Class 10, 12 Government School Students
DoE has asked CBSE to waive off board exam fee
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Education, Delhi on Thursday requested the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to waive off the board examination fees of all the students of Classes 10 and 12 studying in the government, government-aided, Patrachar Vidyalaya, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Department of Social Welfare schools, for the academic session of 2021-22.

Keeping in view the COVID situation in the country, the Directorate of Education, Delhi said in a letter to CBSE, "A number of requests have been received from parents, expressing their inability to pay the Examination fee due to loss of income in the ongoing pandemic."

Highlighting the economic impact of COVID-19, the Directorate of Education requested the CBSE to waive off the examination fee of all the students of Classes 10 and 12 studying in the government, government-aided, Patrachar Vidyalaya, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Department of Social Welfare schools, for the academic session of 2021-22, as a one-time measure.

Earlier this week, the CBSE announced that it will not charge any examination or registration fees from students who lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

RecommendedExplore your Admission Chances in DU colleges. Check Now

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
Click here for more Education News
Delhi government schools Education News Delhi School CBSE Board exam fee
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021 Result: MCC Counselling, Eligibility Criteria For Central Universities
NEET 2021 Result: MCC Counselling, Eligibility Criteria For Central Universities
JEE Advanced 2021: Important Details On Admit Card, COVID-19 Guidelines
JEE Advanced 2021: Important Details On Admit Card, COVID-19 Guidelines
COMEDK UGCET Result 2021 Releasing Today; When, Where To Check
COMEDK UGCET Result 2021 Releasing Today; When, Where To Check
Parents, Teachers Demand To Reopen Delhi Schools For Primary Section, Classes 6-8
Parents, Teachers Demand To Reopen Delhi Schools For Primary Section, Classes 6-8
JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Released, Download Link Here
JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Released, Download Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................