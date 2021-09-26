Delhi Urges CBSE To Waive Off Board Exam Fees Of All Class 10, 12 Government School Students
The Directorate of Education has requested the CBSE to waive off the board examination fees of all the students of Classes 10 and 12 studying in the government schools.
The Directorate of Education, Delh
Keeping in view the COVID situation in the country, the Directorate of Education, Delh
Highlighting the economic impact of COVID-19, the Directorate of Education requested the CBSE to waive off the exam
Earlier this week, the CBSE announced that it will not charge any examination or registration fees from student
