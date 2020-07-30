Delhi University’s Academic Session To Begin From August 10

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Delhi University to begin academic session in August

The University of Delhi, or Delhi University (DU), will commence the academic session for students from August 10, the university said. This will be applicable to the existing batch of students who are in their third, fifth and seventh semesters in undergraduate (UG) and third semester in post graduate (PG) courses. The university is yet to reveal the date from which the academic session of the new batches will begin.

DU, in a notification, said:” The academic session 2020-2021 of the university will commence from 10-08-2020 with start of online classes for the 3rd, 5th and 7th semester of UG courses and 3rd semester of PG courses subject to the prevailing pandemic or any other exigency.”

The university said that the decision is being taken considering the revised guidelines given by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and will be “subject to the prevailing pandemic or any other exigency”.

DU’s decision to start the academic session comes even as the new UGC guidelines are being challenged in the Supreme Court. 31 students from across the country had filed a plea in the Supreme Court asking it to repeal the UGC guidelines citing safety concerns due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court hearing on the matter is ongoing.

Meanwhile, DU’s decision to conduct open book exams for final-year students are also being challenged in the Delhi High Court. The High Court, on Wednesday, had asked the university to file the affidavit on the mock test, the status of Common Service Centre (CSC) and scribes for visually impaired students.