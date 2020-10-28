Delhi University: Yogesh Tyagi Placed Under Suspension By The President's Order

  • Home
In a power tussle at DU, President of India Ram Nath Kovind in his capacity as Visitor of the University has placed Yogesh Tyagi, Vice Chancellor, the University of Delhi under suspension with immediate effect until further orders.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 28, 2020 5:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

In a power tussle at the Delhi University (DU), President of India Ram Nath Kovind in his capacity as Visitor of the University has placed Yogesh Tyagi, Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi under suspension with immediate effect until further orders as he may influence/coerce the witnesses and tamper with the material records of the University so as to ensure fair inquiry.

Further to this, the President of India said, “All the orders issued by or issued with the approval of Yogesh Tyagi, Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi, during period of his absence on medical ground after Pro Vice Chancellor P.C. Joshi assumed the charge of Vice Chancellor on July 17, 2020, are set aside and to be treated as null and void.”

Mr P.C. Joshi, Pro- Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi has been appointed to act as as a Vice-Chancellor during the period of suspension/absence of Yogesh Tyagi, Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi for smooth functioning of the University.

Earlier, the president approved the education ministry’s proposal to inquire against the university’s Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi for administrative lapses during his absence from the university.

“On consideration of facts and material available on record has ordered to conduct an enquiry into the allegations of dereliction of duties and lack of commitment and devotion to duty against Prof. Yogesh Tyagi, Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi,” read the notice.

On July 2, under an emergency medical condition, Mr Tyagi was hospitalised to AIIMS. He has has been on leave since then. He has also not attended the office regularly since January.

